Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad KhanPA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that the Women’s Caucus had been established to resolve women's issues on a priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that the Women’s Caucus had been established to resolve women's issues on a priority basis.

He said this while addressing a session of the Women Parliamentary Caucus at the Punjab Assembly.

To effectively raise women's issues, the caucus included representation from women belonging to all political parties, he added.

He said that the Women’s Caucus was an exceptionally effective forum for presenting women's perspectives.

The issues presented at this forum would be addressed through collective efforts by women, he said and added that the caucus should be further strengthened and empowered to play an effective role in addressing social and legal challenges.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further said that through the platform of the Women’s Caucus, connections would be established with other provinces, particularly with the Sindh Assembly and the Azad Kashmir Assembly, so that a joint strategy may be adopted at the inter-provincial level to address women’s issues.

The Speaker emphasized that incidents of harassment against women were condemnable and that the caucus must work on an emergency basis to prevent such occurrences. He said that women in rural areas were in dire need of dignified legal assistance.

Malik Ahmad Khan said that if violence was being committed against women or their rights were being violated, the caucus must play an active role in addressing these issues.

He reiterated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was paying special attention to women’s issues.

During the session, Members of the Assembly Mehwish Sultana, Ishrat Ashraf, Zakia Shahnawaz, Uzma Kardar, and Sonia Asher also shared their views.

