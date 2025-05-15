- Home
Pakistan Not Only Won The War Against The Enemy But Also Emerged As A Responsible Nuclear Weapons State: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwaar Ul Haq
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Thursday praised the Pakistan armed forces for delivering a crushing response to India's naked aggression
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Thursday praised the Pakistan armed forces for delivering a crushing response to India's naked aggression.
Talking to journalists at Forward Town Khuiratta in the Kotli district of the Mirpur division after visiting the Indian shelling-affected areas close to the Ceasefire Line, the PM said that after defeating the enemy, it was high time to leverage this historic victory to straighten the ongoing freedom movement and take it to its logical conclusion.
The PM said that Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy much bigger than its size but also emerged as a responsible nuclear weapons state on the global stage.
About the ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump, the PM said the ceasefire provides a unique opportunity for both nuclear-armed neighbors to address their problems through dialogue and diplomacy to ensure durable peace in the region.
Anwaar warned the Modi-led Indian fascist government of serious consequences if it continued with its jingoistic policy or attempted to commit any misadventure again.
He said that there was a dire need to activate the civil defense system in areas in close proximity to the LoC to deal with future challenges.
The PM stated that the relief amount for the heirs of the martyrs was being increased to one crore. He said that the government took all possible measures to deal with any kind of emergency situation in the region. The government did not impose taxes in the budget, he underlined.
"During the past couple of years, we have eradicated mafias, tried to eliminate corruption and mismanagement, and improved service delivery," the PM added.
On this occasion, Senior Minister Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister of Health Nisar Ansar Abdali, Minister of Higher education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Minister of Rehabilitation Chaudhry Javed Badhanvi, and Chaudhry Muhammad Ghalib were also present.
