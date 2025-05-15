Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare

The Balochistan government has initiated a large-scale crackdown on drug addiction in Quetta, aiming to transform the provincial capital into a drug-free city

This was announced by Balochistan Secretary of Social Welfare, Asmatullah Qureshi, during a media briefing following a departmental performance review meeting.

Secretary Qureshi said approximately 2,500 individuals in Quetta are currently suffering from drug addiction. In response, the Social Welfare Department, under the directives of Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, has begun placing addicts in rehabilitation centers across the city as part of the “Drug-Free Quetta” campaign.

Qureshi revealed that 150 addicts are already receiving treatment in a government-run rehabilitation center. Agreements have been signed with private rehab center owners to accommodate an additional 1,322 individuals. For the remaining addicts, new centers are being established in Eastern Bypass, Sariab Road, and Kuchlak.

The Chief Minister has instructed the handover of three vacant buildings in these areas to the department, where renovation and repair work is currently underway.

The treatment program is being supported through the department’s Endowment Fund. Qureshi stated that under this initiative, the government has approved treatment for 292 patients. Addicts housed in private centers will receive care at a daily cost of Rs.

300 per person. The initial rehabilitation phase spans three months, with the option to extend treatment to six months based on medical needs.

Qureshi said, "The police are fully cooperating with us, and we are now operating on a daily basis. Soon, addicts will be removed from the streets and alleys of the city." He appealed to the public to support the campaign by identifying locations where drug users may be found.

The secretary also provided updates on the Endowment Fund, which currently stands at Rs. 7 billion and generates a monthly income of Rs. 85 million. The fund is used to finance treatment for underprivileged patients suffering from heart disease, cancer, thalassemia, hearing disabilities, kidney transplants, and burn injuries. A special emergency board has also been formed to approve critical cases without waiting for formal meetings.

Recognizing the growing healthcare needs, Parliamentary Secretary Wali Muhammad Noorzai had requested the Chief Minister to double the fund.

In response, CM Bugti has assured that the Endowment Fund will be increased from Rs. 7 billion to Rs. 14 billion, with an official summary for the increase already in process.

Qureshi concluded by announcing that moving forward, the Endowment Fund Board will meet regularly every two months to ensure timely approvals and oversight.