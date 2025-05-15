Hurriyat leaders slam India over atrocities against minorities following recent defeat

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi on Thursday criticized Indian authorities of committing atrocities against minorities following recent India-Pakistan conflict, urging the international community to play its role in addressing these human rights violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi on Thursday criticized Indian authorities of committing atrocities against minorities following recent India-Pakistan conflict, urging the international community to play its role in addressing these human rights violations.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, he noted that the issues of Kashmir has been highlighted globally delivering a serious blow to India's illusion of regional hegemony, said the press release.

Azad Kashmir Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Peace and Cultural Organization Chairperson and Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mashal Hussain Malik and Mahmood Ahmed Sagar were also presented.

Safi criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rigid approach following the Pahalgam incident, particularly his refusal to allow an impartial investigation, which he said has brought two nuclear-armed nations dangerously close to war, putting countless innocent lives at risk.

He praised the Pak Army war dominance skills which not only awarded them a clear victory but also but also exposed the false propaganda campaign run by Indian media against Pakistan.

He also gratituded the international community for their support to Pakistan during war.

Speaker of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, emphasized that unresolved issue of Kashmir have fueled conflicts related to terrorism and distribution of water resources.

He reiterated that sustainable peace in the region hinges on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He further emphasized that the people of occupied Kashmir have clearly demonstrated their desire to be the part of Pakistan.

The people of Azad Kashmir have also celebrated this victory with great enthusiasm, he added.

Mashal Hussain Malik, the wife of jailed hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that India's dream of a "united India" has been shattered after the recent war.

She noted that the policies of Modi has damaged India itself which led him to face the consequences of his own actions.

Mashal expressed serious concern over ongoing efforts in India to execute Yasin Malik, stressing the urgent need for the release of all political prisoners as a precondition for meaningful peace talks.

She also condemned India’s continued violence against innocent Kashmiris, particularly after the Pahalgam incident, pointing out the enforced media blackout that has prevented the world from seeing the ground realities in occupied Kashmir.