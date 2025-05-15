Open Menu

Talks With India Tied To Three Points Agenda: Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:22 PM

Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that dialogue with India will be meaningful only if the three unresolved points Kashmir, terrorism and water are discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that dialogue with India will be meaningful only if the three unresolved points Kashmir, terrorism and water are discussed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan’s firm military response to Indian aggression had shattered the illusion of India’s military supremacy and demonstrated national resolve.

Sanaullah added that Pakistan successfully brought the Kashmir issue back into focus on the international stage, calling it a key diplomatic achievement.

He said that although the initiative for dialogue on the decades-old dispute between Pakistan and India is commendable, the fact remains that it will take time to resolve.

The government remains committed to prioritizing national development and regional peace, he added.

Recent Stories

Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quet ..

Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar

Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar

2 minutes ago
 Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana ..

Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 President Trump's intervention saved SA from trage ..

President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..

13 minutes ago
 Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afna ..

Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah

13 minutes ago
 Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD

Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD

13 minutes ago
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparenc ..

SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency

13 minutes ago
 Senate passes "The Nexus International University ..

Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..

13 minutes ago
 PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit ..

PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit Fatehpur Thakiala town

17 minutes ago
 32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post P ..

32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK ..

17 minutes ago
 Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to a ..

17 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Ta ..

Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory i ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan