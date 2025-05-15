Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that dialogue with India will be meaningful only if the three unresolved points Kashmir, terrorism and water are discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that dialogue with India will be meaningful only if the three unresolved points Kashmir, terrorism and water are discussed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan’s firm military response to Indian aggression had shattered the illusion of India’s military supremacy and demonstrated national resolve.

Sanaullah added that Pakistan successfully brought the Kashmir issue back into focus on the international stage, calling it a key diplomatic achievement.

He said that although the initiative for dialogue on the decades-old dispute between Pakistan and India is commendable, the fact remains that it will take time to resolve.

The government remains committed to prioritizing national development and regional peace, he added.