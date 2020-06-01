UrduPoint.com
3 Injured In Bike-tractor Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:50 AM

3 injured in bike-tractor collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured when a tractor hit a motorbike on National Highway near Nari area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle as a speedy tractor hit them, leaving them injured on the spot.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for the medical aid where the injured were identified as Hidayatullah, Ghulam Rasool and Junsa Khan.

Levies force has registered a case.

