3 injured in bike-tractor collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured when a tractor hit a motorbike on National Highway near Nari area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle as a speedy tractor hit them, leaving them injured on the spot.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for the medical aid where the injured were identified as Hidayatullah, Ghulam Rasool and Junsa Khan.

Levies force has registered a case.