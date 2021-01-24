3 killed, boy assaulted in separate incidents in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons including two women were murdered in separate incidents in the district.

According to police sources, a rickshaw driver Muhammad Zaman of Kot Qasim was shot dead by two passengers, following an altercation. He was rushed to a hospital but died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

An addict, Tanveer, stabbed to death his wife in Khanjar village. The accused wanted to sell a five-marla plot of deceased Salma Bibi. On the issue, they quarreled and in a fit of rage, the accused stabbed her to death.

Another woman, Munazza Bibi, was stabbed to death by her husband Asghar Ali in Thali Goraya village. The couple had strained relations and following a quarrel, the accused attacked her with a dagger and inflicted fatal injuries on her. She was rushed to an area hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds on the way to hospital.

The police have registered cases and are investigating. No arrest was made till filing of the report.

Also, a seven-year-old boy in Jalalpur Bhattian was allegedly assaulted sexually by a man of the same village. Police said the victim Binyamin was playing outside his house when the accused Safdar lured him away to his haveli where he allegedly assaulted him.

The police have registered a case against the accused who managed his escape.

Separately, the district police launched a crackdown on prostitution dens and arrested eight women and eight men from three different places.

According to police source, the in-charge of Police Post Solangi Awan raided a den in Wali Town and arrested Rida Bibi, Kalsoom, Zeeshan and Arslan in an objectionable condition.

Similarly, the city police arrested two men and a woman from Anarkali Bazaar and Pindi Bhattian Police arrested four women and four men.