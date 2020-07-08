UrduPoint.com
3 Police Officials Recorded Statements Before Commission In Radi Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

3 police officials recorded statements before commission in Radi case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Inquiry Commission on Wednesday recorded statements of the three police officials witnesses in Radi Ullah alias Amirey case.

Those recorded statements include Sajjad Hussain, Inspector Circle Officer Town Peshawar (Investigation Officer), Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sub-Inspector, SHO, Tehkal, Ali Said, Sub-Inspector, SHO, Yakatoot.

The Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Lal Jan Khattak is carrying out the proceedings on day to day basis. The Commission will record further evidence in the case on Thursday.

