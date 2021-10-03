30 personalities conferred upon Governor Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday conferred 'Governor Award' to 30 personalities including Maulana Fazlur Rehim, Head of Jamia-e-Asharafia, Kamran Lashari in the field of Archeology and Syed Kausar Abbas for his outstanding efforts for peace.

Religious personality Maulana Fazlur Rahim, social activist Mian Saeed Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar, Nayyar Ali Dada, Ammar Owais and Prof Dr Waheed Al-Hassan. Soomia Iqtdar, Fatima Hussain, Fidia Kashif, Dr. Tariq Cheema, Dr. Rubina Farrukh, Afshan Hameed, Junaid Sobhani, Dr. Sohail Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Rana Khurram Shehzad Khan, Zeeshan Zia Raja, Tariq Tanveer, Shaan N Khan, Syed Kawthar Abbas Ayesha Jahanzeb, Shabana Akhtar, Ustad Nayab Ali Khan, Farzana Aqib, Prof. Aima Syed, Owais Younis, Tahir Ali Sadiq, Sadia Noorin and Syed Hadia Hashmi were conferred upon the Governor Award.

Addressing a function in this regard and later talking to media here at Governor House, the Governor said that there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan. He said that the present government believes in the rule of law and order in the country. It had been decided to launch a campaign in universities across Punjab to prevent crimes against women and raise awareness about it, he said and added that all sections of the society have to play their role in preventing incidents like crimes against women.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that only those who serve humanity survive. It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role for the development and stability of the country.

Pakistan was currently facing many challenges which can be addressed through unity and solidarity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He mentioned that the purpose of the Ehsas programme, Kaamyab Jawan programme and Koi Bhooka Na soye programme were also serving the underprivileged sections of population, adding that no political discrimination was being made in all public welfare schemes. He said that resources were being used for the development and prosperity of the people in a 100 percent transparent manner.

Acknowledging those who rendered exceptional services in various fields, he congratulated them on receiving Governor Award. He said that there could be no greater service than the service of humanity and there was no such other example in the world of philanthropists as that in Pakistan. He said that even during the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan, philanthropists had been seen on the front line and charity of 10 billion rupees was done from Governor House. "We will continue to stand with our poor people in the future," he said.

Addressing the function, Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, said that her life's mission was solely to serve humanity and the development and prosperity of women for which she had been working through Sarwar Foundation, Peace Council and HunarGah. Today, Sarwar Foundation was the largest charitable organization in Pakistan providing clean drinking water to the people, she added.