UrduPoint.com

30 Personalities Conferred Upon Governor Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:00 PM

30 personalities conferred upon Governor Award

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday conferred 'Governor Award' to 30 personalities including Maulana Fazlur Rehim, Head of Jamia-e-Asharafia, Kamran Lashari in the field of Archeology and Syed Kausar Abbas for his outstanding efforts for peace.

Religious personality Maulana Fazlur Rahim, social activist Mian Saeed Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar, Nayyar Ali Dada, Ammar Owais and Prof Dr Waheed Al-Hassan. Soomia Iqtdar, Fatima Hussain, Fidia Kashif, Dr. Tariq Cheema, Dr. Rubina Farrukh, Afshan Hameed, Junaid Sobhani, Dr. Sohail Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Rana Khurram Shehzad Khan, Zeeshan Zia Raja, Tariq Tanveer, Shaan N Khan, Syed Kawthar Abbas Ayesha Jahanzeb, Shabana Akhtar, Ustad Nayab Ali Khan, Farzana Aqib, Prof. Aima Syed, Owais Younis, Tahir Ali Sadiq, Sadia Noorin and Syed Hadia Hashmi were conferred upon the Governor Award.

Addressing a function in this regard and later talking to media here at Governor House, the Governor said that there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan. He said that the present government believes in the rule of law and order in the country. It had been decided to launch a campaign in universities across Punjab to prevent crimes against women and raise awareness about it, he said and added that all sections of the society have to play their role in preventing incidents like crimes against women.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that only those who serve humanity survive. It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role for the development and stability of the country.

Pakistan was currently facing many challenges which can be addressed through unity and solidarity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He mentioned that the purpose of the Ehsas programme, Kaamyab Jawan programme and Koi Bhooka Na soye programme were also serving the underprivileged sections of population, adding that no political discrimination was being made in all public welfare schemes. He said that resources were being used for the development and prosperity of the people in a 100 percent transparent manner.

Acknowledging those who rendered exceptional services in various fields, he congratulated them on receiving Governor Award. He said that there could be no greater service than the service of humanity and there was no such other example in the world of philanthropists as that in Pakistan. He said that even during the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan, philanthropists had been seen on the front line and charity of 10 billion rupees was done from Governor House. "We will continue to stand with our poor people in the future," he said.

Addressing the function, Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, said that her life's mission was solely to serve humanity and the development and prosperity of women for which she had been working through Sarwar Foundation, Peace Council and HunarGah. Today, Sarwar Foundation was the largest charitable organization in Pakistan providing clean drinking water to the people, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Governor Poor Punjab Water Law And Order Wife Mukhtar Ahmed Women Sunday Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian Presi ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Ug ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Uganda

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.