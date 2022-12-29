UrduPoint.com

30 Tourist Vehicles Got Stuck In Snow At Pir Chinasi

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 08:38 PM

30 tourist vehicles got stuck in snow at Pir Chinasi

More than 30 vehicles of tourists got stuck in the snow at the tourist spot Pir Chinasi; teams were dispatched from Muzaffarabad to rescue them.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :More than 30 vehicles of tourists got stuck in the snow at the tourist spot Pir Chinasi; teams were dispatched from Muzaffarabad to rescue them.

According to private media reports, around 30 vehicles of tourists got stuck in the snow in Pir-Chinasi area of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir.

Rescue 1122 teams and police were dispatched from Muzaffarabad to evacuate the tourists.

According to Muzaffarabad police there was no snow removal machinery in Peer-Chinasi, however, machinery with chains has been dispatched to the incident.

Police further said that the Deputy Commissioner, SP and other civil officials have reached the spot, the passengers will be shifted to a safe place by other vehicles.

