30 % Work Of Water Desalination Plant Completed In Gwadar: Dawood Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 06:43 PM

30 % work of water desalination plant completed in Gwadar: Dawood Baloch

About 30 percent of construction work of the water desalination plant to supply 1.2 million gallons of clean drinking water per day to the residents of Gwadar city has been completed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :About 30 percent of construction work of the water desalination plant to supply 1.2 million gallons of clean drinking water per day to the residents of Gwadar city has been completed.

This was stated on Monday by Project Director of the under-construction Water Desalination Plant Dawood Baloch.

He said it was very gratifying that the work on the project was going on at a fast pace without any hindrance.

He further said the phase of comprehensive soil testing in the premises of Gwadar Port Free Zone Area continued uninterruptedly under the guidelines of Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and Government.

He revealed that along with the construction of a 1.2 million gallon per day water desalination plant, Gwadar Port Authority has also made progress in laying a water supply line of about 1 km from the plant site to the main water supply network of Gwadar city, saying that through this, clean drinking water would be provided in taps inside the homes of the residents of Gwadar For this purpose, Gwadar Port Authority has already started the formal bidding process to hire eligible firms, he said and added that after finalizing the tendering procedure on November 16, the selected enterprise would be awarded the contract as per the rules and regulations.

An official of Gwadar Port Authority said that the 1.2 million gallons per day dewater desalination plant spread over an area of about one acre, the plant was to be completed in 12 months but the pace of work was likely to be completed before April 2023.

He said that the water desalination plant was being completed with the cooperation of Gwadar Port Authority and China Harbor Engineering Company.

This plant project will be sufficient to meet the water demand of Gwadar city and Gwadar port, he noted.

He said that initially the project of 0.5 million gallons per day water desalination plant was signed by the governments of Pakistan and China with feasibility and survey conducted and on July 5, 2021 the government approved 1.2 million gallons per day for Gwadar from water desalination plant.

