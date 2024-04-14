300 Kites Recovered In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Sargodha police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 300 kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.
Police said on Sunday that teams of different police stations raided localities and held four accused, Muhammad Usman, Ramazan, Tahir and Waheed, besides recovering 300 kites from them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six outlaws netted, narcotics, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responded to 27,254 emergencies during Eid holidays2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,800 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Locals demand restoration of train12 minutes ago
-
One die, 13 wedding guests injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Senior medical officer suspended for negligence during Vasakhi mela22 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Sikh community on Besakhi22 minutes ago
-
Unknown gunmen kill a youth in Maneri, Swabi32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves stranded puppies from Panjkora River52 minutes ago
-
Saving Peshawar's legacy: call for preservation of historical buildings52 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest four drugs dealers52 minutes ago
-
Agricultural emergency unit established to help farmers in view of rains1 hour ago