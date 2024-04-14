300 kites recovered in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Sargodha police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 300 kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.

Police said on Sunday that teams of different police stations raided localities and held four accused, Muhammad Usman, Ramazan, Tahir and Waheed, besides recovering 300 kites from them.