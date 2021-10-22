UrduPoint.com

32 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:41 PM

Police Friday claimed to have arrested 32 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police Friday claimed to have arrested 32 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug-pushers and recovered 3.

9-kg hashish and 88 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held nine gamblers and recovered Rs 11,450 from them.

In crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 7 pistols, one kalashnikov, one rifle, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

