321st session of Senate to continue for thee weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The 321st session of the Senate would continue for three weeks and would likely to discuss legislative business, current situation of important national and international issues.

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Monday.

The committee was presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani which discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 321st Session, said a news release.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Leader of Opposition Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Dilawar Khan, Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan.