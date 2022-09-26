UrduPoint.com

321st Session Of Senate To Continue For Thee Weeks

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

321st session of Senate to continue for thee weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The 321st session of the Senate would continue for three weeks and would likely to discuss legislative business, current situation of important national and international issues.

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Monday.

The committee was presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani which discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 321st Session, said a news release.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Leader of Opposition Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Dilawar Khan, Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan.

Related Topics

Senate Business Parliament Ali Agha Afridi Opposition Azam Khan Swati Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

14 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

24 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

1 hour ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

4 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.