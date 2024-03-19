3,288 arrested as crackdown on profiteers continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The authorities intensified an ongoing crackdown on profiteers in the province,

arresting 3,288 profiteers and lodging 1,181 cases during the first week of Ramzan.

The price control magistrates conducted inspections of four lac 35 thousands places

and imposed fines of more than Rs 40 million.

A report was presented in the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman

at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed price control measures and provision of ration bags under the Ramzan package.

The secretaries of the relevant departments, including industries, agriculture, additional IG Special Branch, chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting while the additional chief secretary, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The chief secretary ordered that the crackdown against profiteers be expedited. He directed the administrative officers to ensure the implementation of price lists as sale of essential commodities at more than

the fixed prices was not acceptable in any case.

He said that special inspections should be carried out on the identification of special branches.

He also asked the price magistrates to remain active in the field and take stern action against

overcharging.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to speed up supply of ration bags to the deserving people in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujarat, Sargodha, Mianwali, and said that the deserving people should get their right at their doorsteps as soon as possible.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that 3.8 million ration bags had been delivered to the deserving people under the Nighaban Ramzan package. A day before, one lac 13 thousand consumers benefited from the agriculture fair price shops established in Ramzan bazaars. A subsidy of Rs 20 million wa being given daily on 13 items at these fair price shops, they concluded.