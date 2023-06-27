3.6m individuals benefit from Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Programs since start of Hajj season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has carried out various awareness and guidance programs in Makkah and holy sites since the start of the Hajj season.

The ministry stated in a report that the number of beneficiaries of these programs reached 3,673,941 individuals, SPA reported.

These programs come within the efforts of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance during Hajj season.