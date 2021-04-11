38th death anniversary of Ahmed Rushdi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The 38th death anniversary of famous playback legendary singer, Ahmed Rushdi was observed on Sunday.

The Akele Na Jana star is still remembered for his soulful rendition in Lollywood films.

Rushdi was born in Hyderabad Deccan, India, in 1934. He moved to Karachi after partition and began his career with Radio Pakistan. The star rose to fame with the famous song Bandar Road Se Kemari, a private news channel reported.

A man with a distinct voice, Rushdi reigned the film industry for three decades and stood apart with different playful songs. Karnama was the first film to which the singer lent his voice. Unfortunately, the film did not make it to the big screen.

Mashriq-o-Maghrib was the last film that Rushdi sang for. He recorded over 5,000 songs for Pakistani films. It was Ko Ko Korina however, that took the playback singer to new heights.

Rushdi's health soon began deteriorating due to his tireless contribution to the local music industry. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 11, 1983, aged 49.

The late singer has since been honoured with numerous awards including, Nigar Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Best Singer of The Millennium Award and the Legend Award, as well as several other accolades. Also, 20 years after his death, former President General (R) Pervez Musharraf conferred the Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Rushdi for his services.