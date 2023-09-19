Open Menu

398 Candidates Pass CSS Competitive Exams 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

398 candidates pass CSS competitive exams 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) announced the annual results of the CSS Competitive Examination 2023 yesterday in which 398 students remained successful.

According to the details, around 28024 candidates applied for the CSS Competitive Exams 2023.

FPSC informed that a total of 13008 candidates appeared in the exams, out of which 398 candidates passed the exams with a pass percentage w.r.t appeared candidates 3.06 percent.

Results of rejected candidates shall remain withheld as per Rule 16 (6) of CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019.

The details of such candidates can be viewed at FPSC's website link www.fpsc.gov.pk (click here).

Eligible candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be intimated about the schedule of the Medical Examination, Psychological Assessment, and Viva Voce in due course of time. They are advised to stay informed by visiting the FPSC website regularly.

Due care has been taken to ensure accuracy and correctness. However, the Commission reserves the right to rectify any error/omission, etc. at any time, it added.

