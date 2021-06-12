UrduPoint.com
40 Held, Drugs & Weapons Seized In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 40 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 11 proclaimed offenders and 7 drug-pushers and recovered 4.

3-kg hashish, 12-kg heroin and 123 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 11 gamblers with stake money of Rs 7,340.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested four persons and recovered three pistols, one dagger and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held seven kite-sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from their possession.

