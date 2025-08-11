UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 In Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) – Operation Smile UAE organised the Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 (MENASC 2025), a first-of-its-kind youth healthcare leadership summit in the middle East and North Africa, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The conference took place from 9th to 11th August 2025 at Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Awal School, Abu Dhabi. 50 high school students (aged 15–18) from Morocco, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan and the UAE joined for three days of intensive workshops focused on the theme ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming Lives’. Students were equipped with the knowledge, skills and inspiration to champion comprehensive cleft care and health equity in their communities.
For over 40 years, Operation Smile has embraced young leaders as a driving force with their “can do”, spirit and enthusiasm. The inaugural MENASC 2025 continues to invest in youth empowerment.
“We are excited to launch this first-of-its-kind conference in the MENA region,” said Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director of Operation Smile UAE.
“By uniting students from diverse cultures under a common mission, we empower a generation of compassionate young leaders. These participants will gain not only medical insights into cleft care, but also the confidence and advocacy skills to make a tangible difference. Our vision is a collaborative, inclusive MENA region where every child has access to life-changing care – and where youth lead the charge for health equity.
”
MENASC 2025 featured workshops on cleft care and patient support. Students learnt about cleft conditions, oral hygiene, speech and language therapy, nutrition and psychosocial care. Students also developed leadership skills to advocate for patients with cleft conditions through social media campaigns and awareness activities. Through team-building exercises and cultural exchange activities, the young delegates embody Operation Smile’s values of compassion, resilience and collaboration.
“This conference is not just an event – it’s the beginning of a movement,” said Rifaa Mehnaz, an Operation Smile student volunteer and team leader from the UAE.
“When I joined Operation Smile, I knew I’d be helping others, but I didn’t expect how much it would open my eyes to the power of connection, empathy and global community. Being part of Operation Smile has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life – it gave me a deeper sense of purpose and the confidence to lead with heart. I’ve seen firsthand how a single surgery can truly change a child’s life, and the overwhelming gratitude from families fills the atmosphere. This conference ignited that same spark in others, empowering us to return home as cleft care champions ready to create new smiles in our communities.”
The ripple effect of MENASC 2025 will extend across the region as students turn knowledge into action – ensuring that every child can smile, speak and thrive with dignity.
