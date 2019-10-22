40 women get interest-free soft term loans

Deputy commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan distributed cheques among 40 women to enable them launch their own small-scale business at a ceremony here Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan distributed cheques among 40 women to enable them launch their own small-scale business at a ceremony here Tuesday.

Each woman received Rs 30,000 to 40,000 cheque as interest-free loan on soft terms under Prime Minister's Ehsas programme being executed in Punjab under the supervision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, says an official release.

The DC said the government was taking special measures to assist poor segments of society to enable them stand on their own feet and earn livelihood in a dignified manner.

Soft term loans were provided through National Rural Support Programme (NRSP).