46,446 Corona patients discharged after recovery in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 46,446 Coronavirus patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,789 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,659 were from other districts.

According to the data shared by the District Health Authority, 47,815 patients have tested positive since the pandemic, out of which 44,156 belong to Rawalpindi and 3,659 from the outside district.

The report further updated that 26 patients were quarantined at home while 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer for Infectious Diseases, Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that Corona patients have increased in the last ten days.

He added that around five to six patients were reported regularly in the last two weeks, while the number reached zero earlier.

The health officer advised the residents to wear face masks, avoid crowded places and follow safety measures issued by the government.

