47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fined on 47 shopkeepers over profiteering in various part of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected 697 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 47 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 58,500 on them.