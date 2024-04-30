Open Menu

4th Adult Literacy Programme Successfully Concludes In District Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

4th Adult Literacy Programme successfully concludes in district jail

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The district jail here on Tuesday hosted a ceremony to commemorate the successful completion of its 4th Adult Literacy Program marking a significant milestone in rehabilitation and empowerment of the inmates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rabia Sajjad (Relief and Human Rights), Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam and Deputy Director NCHD Shabnam Kanwal were the chief guest on the occasion.

The program was designed to equip inmates with essential Literacy skills, serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity for those seeking to transform their life.

ADC, Rabia Sajjad, in her address shed light on the importance of education and its role for rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.

She lauded the inmates for their commitment for self-improvement and encouraged them to continue their journey of education beyond the confines of the jail.

Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam expressed his pride in the inmates achievements.

He further stated that district Jail Abbottabad was the Pioneer for starting NCHD programs in jails in the province as 65 prisoners had so far completed their courses and he also stated that 119 prisoners had completed Nazra Quran, 4 prisoners Translation of Holy Quran and 10 prisoners had completed Hafiz-e-Quran.

The jail superintendent ensured more and better educational opportunities for the inmates in future.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Jail Shabnam

Recent Stories

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

51 minutes ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

59 minutes ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

4 hours ago
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

5 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

6 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan