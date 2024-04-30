4th Adult Literacy Programme successfully concludes in district jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The district jail here on Tuesday hosted a ceremony to commemorate the successful completion of its 4th Adult Literacy Program marking a significant milestone in rehabilitation and empowerment of the inmates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rabia Sajjad (Relief and Human Rights), Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam and Deputy Director NCHD Shabnam Kanwal were the chief guest on the occasion.

The program was designed to equip inmates with essential Literacy skills, serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity for those seeking to transform their life.

ADC, Rabia Sajjad, in her address shed light on the importance of education and its role for rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.

She lauded the inmates for their commitment for self-improvement and encouraged them to continue their journey of education beyond the confines of the jail.

Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam expressed his pride in the inmates achievements.

He further stated that district Jail Abbottabad was the Pioneer for starting NCHD programs in jails in the province as 65 prisoners had so far completed their courses and he also stated that 119 prisoners had completed Nazra Quran, 4 prisoners Translation of Holy Quran and 10 prisoners had completed Hafiz-e-Quran.

The jail superintendent ensured more and better educational opportunities for the inmates in future.