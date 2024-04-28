5 Criminals Arrested
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.
The teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed,
Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2 kg hashish, 1 kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them.
Further investigation was underway.
