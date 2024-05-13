MEU To Observe Summer Vacations From May 18
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has announced to observe Summer vacations from 18 May to 14 July 2024, According to a notification issued by Hostel provost all Hostels will be closed during summer vacations and will be opened on 13th July,
He further said that those students who were residing in hostels and registered for Summer semester should submit an application with a challan of paid fees to related Hostel warden so that they could be allotted hostel residence.
