Open Menu

MEU To Observe Summer Vacations From May 18

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM

MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has announced to observe Summer vacations from 18 May to 14 July 2024, According to a notification issued by Hostel provost all Hostels will be closed during summer vacations and will be opened on 13th July

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has announced to observe Summer vacations from 18 May to 14 July 2024, According to a notification issued by Hostel provost all Hostels will be closed during summer vacations and will be opened on 13th July,

He further said that those students who were residing in hostels and registered for Summer semester should submit an application with a challan of paid fees to related Hostel warden so that they could be allotted hostel residence.

Related Topics

Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology May July All From

Recent Stories

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

5 minutes ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

5 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

5 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

4 minutes ago
 C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works o ..

C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates ..

Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..

11 minutes ago
Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

5 minutes ago
 Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: ..

Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creati ..

Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creating awareness among people: Spe ..

8 minutes ago
 Swiatek battles past Kerber as climate protesters ..

Swiatek battles past Kerber as climate protesters invade courts

5 minutes ago
 Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflati ..

Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data

8 minutes ago
 CM launches 1st skills development programme

CM launches 1st skills development programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education