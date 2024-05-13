Salman Rafique reviews revamping projects in hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday reviewed ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals, universal health insurance, air conditioners, supply of medicines, EPI EMR entries, delivery of hepatitis medicines, hospital waste management, audit, medical education, and the annual procurement calendar in detail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday reviewed ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals, universal health insurance, air conditioners, supply of medicines, EPI EMR entries, delivery of hepatitis medicines, hospital waste management, audit, medical education, and the annual procurement Calendar in detail.

Chairing a meeting in the department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the minister said that there should be no shortage of medicines in any teaching hospital of Punjab.

He said, "We are bringing innovative reforms to the universal health insurance program and the ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals are being completed on a fast track".

By the grace of Allah Almighty, the projects of field hospitals and clinics on wheels are progressing successfully in Punjab, he said and added that cleanliness should be ensured in hospitals.

The concerned officers and MS of all teaching hospitals gave a briefing in this regard.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary Procurement Mazhar Hussain, DG Drugs Dr. Sohail, Additional Secretary Dr. Younis, Dr. Yadullah, Waleed Baig, and MS from all teaching hospitals attended the meeting.