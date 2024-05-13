Salman Rafique Reviews Revamping Projects In Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday reviewed ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals, universal health insurance, air conditioners, supply of medicines, EPI EMR entries, delivery of hepatitis medicines, hospital waste management, audit, medical education, and the annual procurement calendar in detail
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday reviewed ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals, universal health insurance, air conditioners, supply of medicines, EPI EMR entries, delivery of hepatitis medicines, hospital waste management, audit, medical education, and the annual procurement Calendar in detail.
Chairing a meeting in the department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the minister said that there should be no shortage of medicines in any teaching hospital of Punjab.
He said, "We are bringing innovative reforms to the universal health insurance program and the ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals are being completed on a fast track".
By the grace of Allah Almighty, the projects of field hospitals and clinics on wheels are progressing successfully in Punjab, he said and added that cleanliness should be ensured in hospitals.
The concerned officers and MS of all teaching hospitals gave a briefing in this regard.
Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary Procurement Mazhar Hussain, DG Drugs Dr. Sohail, Additional Secretary Dr. Younis, Dr. Yadullah, Waleed Baig, and MS from all teaching hospitals attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta
MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18
Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..
Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide
Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana
Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creating awareness among people: Spe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor7 minutes ago
-
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi7 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza7 minutes ago
-
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta7 minutes ago
-
Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collaboration14 minutes ago
-
Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide7 minutes ago
-
Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana7 minutes ago
-
CM launches 1st skills development programme7 minutes ago
-
FDE takes steps to make 20 parked buses functional for students, teachers7 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President7 minutes ago
-
SC expresses dissatisfaction over police investigation report regarding torture on journalists7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police arrested 90 outlaws, 2 million cash recovered7 minutes ago