Open Menu

Salman Rafique Reviews Revamping Projects In Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Salman Rafique reviews revamping projects in hospitals

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday reviewed ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals, universal health insurance, air conditioners, supply of medicines, EPI EMR entries, delivery of hepatitis medicines, hospital waste management, audit, medical education, and the annual procurement calendar in detail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday reviewed ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals, universal health insurance, air conditioners, supply of medicines, EPI EMR entries, delivery of hepatitis medicines, hospital waste management, audit, medical education, and the annual procurement Calendar in detail.

Chairing a meeting in the department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the minister said that there should be no shortage of medicines in any teaching hospital of Punjab.

He said, "We are bringing innovative reforms to the universal health insurance program and the ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals are being completed on a fast track".

By the grace of Allah Almighty, the projects of field hospitals and clinics on wheels are progressing successfully in Punjab, he said and added that cleanliness should be ensured in hospitals.

The concerned officers and MS of all teaching hospitals gave a briefing in this regard.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary Procurement Mazhar Hussain, DG Drugs Dr. Sohail, Additional Secretary Dr. Younis, Dr. Yadullah, Waleed Baig, and MS from all teaching hospitals attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Punjab Drugs National University All From Government

Recent Stories

22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

2 minutes ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

7 minutes ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

7 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

7 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

7 minutes ago
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works o ..

C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

7 minutes ago
 MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

7 minutes ago
 Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates ..

Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..

14 minutes ago
 Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

7 minutes ago
 Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: ..

Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creati ..

Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creating awareness among people: Spe ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan