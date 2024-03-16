54 Arrested, 79 Cases Registered Over Profiteering
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 1,805 points resulting in the arrest of 54 violators during the last 24 hours.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 204 shopkeepers and sealed a sale point during the period. Around 79 individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering.
In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and the price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.
A total of 28,289 locations were inspected and 40 shops were sealed during the last month, while 819 individuals were arrested over profiteering and fines were also imposed on 2,914 shopkeepers during the period.
Cases were also registered against 1,159 individuals.
The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive and warned strict legal action over negligence.
Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or "tag us on social media." Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed visited the Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable market and inspected prices, facilities and other arrangements. Similarly, ADC (Finance and Planning) Umer Maqbool inspected facilities and implementation of official rates at the Multan Road fruit and vegetable market.
Recent Stories
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends3 minutes ago
-
21 gamblers arrested during raid5 minutes ago
-
3.3 billion approved for clean drinking water project for Havelian city5 minutes ago
-
Tarar condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan5 minutes ago
-
Nomad man strangulates wife in Bahawalpur25 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests proclaimed offender25 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat35 minutes ago
-
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan38 minutes ago
-
Unknown armed outlaw allegedly guns down woman45 minutes ago
-
Dacoits injure citizen, plunder mobile phone45 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns suicide attack on check post in North Waziristan55 minutes ago
-
CM Murad condoles with bereaved families of martyred soldiers55 minutes ago