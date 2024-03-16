Open Menu

54 Arrested, 79 Cases Registered Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 1,805 points resulting in the arrest of 54 violators during the last 24 hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 204 shopkeepers and sealed a sale point during the period. Around 79 individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and the price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.

A total of 28,289 locations were inspected and 40 shops were sealed during the last month, while 819 individuals were arrested over profiteering and fines were also imposed on 2,914 shopkeepers during the period.

Cases were also registered against 1,159 individuals.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive and warned strict legal action over negligence.

Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or "tag us on social media." Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed visited the Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable market and inspected prices, facilities and other arrangements. Similarly, ADC (Finance and Planning) Umer Maqbool inspected facilities and implementation of official rates at the Multan Road fruit and vegetable market.

