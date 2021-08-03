UrduPoint.com

556 New Cases Of Corona Reported In KP

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus is on the rise as number of new victims in KP has reached to 556 taking the tally of new cases to 145862 so far.

According to health department, the numbers of deaths due to corona in a single day is 10 and the number of total mortalities till date is 4487.

The total number of recovered patients till date is 136675 and tally of recoveries is 198. As many as 9325 corona detection tests were conducted on Tuesday and number of total tests conducted so far is 2367685 while 161326 persons were vaccinated in all categories.

Meanwhile, KP Government has urged people to adopt precautionary measures against and help authorities to contain the spread of virus.

