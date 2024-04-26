Citizens Demand Action Against Professional Beggars
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) People of Sargodha on Friday demanded quarters concerned to take immediate action against professional beggars, as their number is increasing day by day in the city.
The number of professional beggars is increasing and going unchecked in different areas across Sargodha, especially marketplaces and traffic signals.
Muhammad Ashraf Bhutta, a resident of Zafar Colony, said beggars were roaming the streets with fake medical prescriptions, asking for alms, and a majority of them tell lies to get public sympathies, he said.
Some professional beggars not only beg by visiting door to door and causing annoyance for residents but are also involved in criminal activities, he said.
Beggars flock to roads, parks, markets, traffic signals, and other public places, besides creating problems and hurdles for commuters, shopkeeper Muhammad Farooq said. A female buyer, Amna Ali, demanded authorities take action against them as the increasing trend of begging could also become a security threat. Beggars of all ages, including women and children, move freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars, and bus terminals, school teacher Razia Khursheed said. People urged the Social Welfare Department, Child Protection Welfare Bureau, and police to take action against beggars, whose number is increasing rapidly.
Recent Stories
PSX gains 771 points
PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Cente ..
Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatization
Meeting held to streamline trade between Pak-Afghan , Central Asian Republics
SONY x TECNO - is this for real?
Progress of Aaghosh, Bunyad, Khud Mukhtar programs discussed
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Police Facilitation center, directs 24 hour service for citizens12 minutes ago
-
Citywide anti-encroachment campaign launched: Mayor Karachi22 minutes ago
-
KP Open Shooting Gala concludes22 minutes ago
-
Seminar on dengue22 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held22 minutes ago
-
SCCI for simplifying procedure to enhance arms, ammunition export32 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman KP Office decides to extend awareness campaign to educational institutions32 minutes ago
-
Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatization9 minutes ago
-
Setting up modern GTS need of the hour: MD SSWMB42 minutes ago
-
Keamari police bust major gutka smuggling attempt52 minutes ago
-
Minister proposes plan to remove congestion on busy roads in big cities52 minutes ago
-
Progress of Aaghosh, Bunyad, Khud Mukhtar programs discussed9 minutes ago