56 Pandit shifted to safer zones in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as Kashmiri Pandit employees continue to stage demonstrations seeking relocation from the Valley, the department of education have shifted at least 56 KP teachers from vulnerable parts of Srinagar to the safer zones.

According to Kashmir Media Service,The Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Srinagar said the teachers shall draw salary at their new place of posting on the post held by them which is shifted from present place to the place where adjusted by virtue of this order.

The transfer of the teachers comes ten days after a KP employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by unknown men inside his office in Chadoora area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

Earlier in the day, marching from the Lal Mandi area of the civil lines, 200 to 300 protestors from the community staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration for "turning a deaf ear" to their demands.