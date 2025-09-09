58 dengue virus cases detected positive in Mirpur DHQ : MS Dr. Aamir Aziz

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Sep, 2025) Medical Superintendent (MS) Mirpur, Divisional Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital, Dr. Amir Aziz has urged that every person should play their part to prevent the dengue virus.

Talking to the media, she emphasized utmost preventive measures to be saved from the seasonal ongoing dengue virus, adding that the spread of dengue was currently ongoing in Mirpur and more than three hundred patients had been tested, of which 58 had been reported positive. A separate setup had been created in the hospital where fifteen beds had been allocated, she said.

To prevent dengue, along with getting mosquito repellent spray, full-sleeved clothes should be worn, and mosquito breeding places should be kept clean, he advised.

"Kashmir Institute of Cardiology Hospital ( KIC) Mirpur-AJK is being upgraded to turn into a fully state-of-the-art autonomous hospital of Cardiology", the MS said.

"AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq is taking full interest in it", he underlined.

Dr. Aamir Aziz said that more than 550,000 patients were checked up in DHQ Hospital last year. "The patients' confidence and trust in this hospital have increased, since there have been numerous improvements in the hospital, and positive criticism has always been kept in mind by the management for elevation of its latest services to the ailing humanity", he added.

The MS DHQ Teaching Hospital said dengue virus mosquitoes bite at sunrise and sunset, so prevention and awareness campaigns should be organized.

He said that its symptoms included severe headache, high fever, joint pain, dehydration, and various other symptoms. Treatment is done accordingly. Antibiotics are not given in it. Patients whose white cells decrease are admitted to the hospital, where treatment is done.

Dr. Aamir Aziz said that with the efforts of AJK, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, the Kashmir Cardiology Center would be upgraded and make a separate heart hospital, which would have its own staff and officers.

He said that the best work had been done to improve the DHQ. The public was witness to it, he underlined.

DHQ Hospital, the MS revealed, had been provided with a direct line from the grid station, making it load-shedding free; all transformers had been upgraded, since the entire hospital complex had been made air-conditioned.

Dr. Aamir Aziz said that more than 550,000 patients received treatment at the hospital, which, he added, was more than 100,000 since last year. "The AJK government has accorded an Excellence Award, which is a testament to our performance", the Medical Superintendent said.

In response to a question, Dr. Aamir Aziz said that vaccines for snakebite and dog bite were always available in the hospital, and all patients of dog and snake bites were properly treated.

"Now free medicines are also being provided to the patients of all serious life-threatening diseases, including those of Cardiology, which are available to the patients without any discrimination", he underlined.

