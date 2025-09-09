KP EC issues polling schedule for vacant village council chairman seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced the schedule for in-house polling to fill five vacant chairman seats of village councils across four districts of the province.

According to the schedule, polling will be conducted on September 11 through an open division system. Members of the respective village councils (VC) will exercise their right to vote.

The vacant seats fall in the districts of Mardan, Hangu, Orakzai, and Tank.

In Mardan, elections will be held for Gujjar Garhi-III and Takkar-II village councils, in Hangu for Balia Meena, in Orakzai for Ghazgarhi, and in Tank for Buddha VC.

Returning Officers have already been appointed for the polling process.

Nomination papers will be received and scrutinized on the same day, while candidates will also be allowed to withdraw their papers on September 11.

As per the rules, a council member can propose or second only one candidate.

Voting will take place under the open division principle, where each voter will write the name of their preferred candidate in the register, sign it, affix their thumb impression, and exit the hall.

The Returning Officer will immediately forward the result on the prescribed form to the Provincial Election Commissioner, who will then send it to the Election Commission Secretariat.