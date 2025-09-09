KP EC Issues Polling Schedule For Vacant Village Council Chairman Seats
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 10:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced the schedule for in-house polling to fill five vacant chairman seats of village councils across four districts of the province.
According to the schedule, polling will be conducted on September 11 through an open division system. Members of the respective village councils (VC) will exercise their right to vote.
The vacant seats fall in the districts of Mardan, Hangu, Orakzai, and Tank.
In Mardan, elections will be held for Gujjar Garhi-III and Takkar-II village councils, in Hangu for Balia Meena, in Orakzai for Ghazgarhi, and in Tank for Buddha VC.
Returning Officers have already been appointed for the polling process.
Nomination papers will be received and scrutinized on the same day, while candidates will also be allowed to withdraw their papers on September 11.
As per the rules, a council member can propose or second only one candidate.
Voting will take place under the open division principle, where each voter will write the name of their preferred candidate in the register, sign it, affix their thumb impression, and exit the hall.
The Returning Officer will immediately forward the result on the prescribed form to the Provincial Election Commissioner, who will then send it to the Election Commission Secretariat.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA
NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Mufti on September 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP EC issues polling schedule for vacant village council chairman seats5 minutes ago
-
Iran, Pakistan launch direct flight to boost connectivity, tourism15 minutes ago
-
IIOJK education system collapsing under unyielding Kashmir conflict, leaving youth deprived: report1 hour ago
-
Police constable martyred during encounter9 hours ago
-
MUSLIM Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference10 hours ago
-
CM, PML-N President discuss trade, energy and regional ties with Iranian ambassador10 hours ago
-
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela power projects10 hours ago
-
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan10 hours ago
-
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity10 hours ago
-
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY11 hours ago
-
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’10 hours ago
-
Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA10 hours ago