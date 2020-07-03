UrduPoint.com
58 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :About 58 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10666 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 106018 people were screened for the virus till July 2, out of which 58 more were reported positive.

As many as 5073 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 122 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

