6 Injured In Honey Bees Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 06:05 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Six persons were injured due to attack of honey bees in the area of Balochni police station.
A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Friday that some schoolchildren teased the honey bees by throwing stone on their hive in Chak No 67-RB.
As a result, a bee swarm attacked and injured four children including Sufiyan (10), Bilal (12), Muhammad Ali (6), Rehan (11) and two teachers including Usman Khan (32) and Jaffar Hussain (30).
The Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the injured to hospital where their condition was stated out of danger, he added.