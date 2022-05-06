6 injured in honey bees attack

Six persons were injured due to attack of honey bees in the area of Balochni police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Six persons were injured due to attack of honey bees in the area of Balochni police station.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Friday that some schoolchildren teased the honey bees by throwing stone on their hive in Chak No 67-RB.

As a result, a bee swarm attacked and injured four children including Sufiyan (10), Bilal (12), Muhammad Ali (6), Rehan (11) and two teachers including Usman Khan (32) and Jaffar Hussain (30).

The Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the injured to hospital where their condition was stated out of danger, he added.