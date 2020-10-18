UrduPoint.com
6 members of a theft ring arrested, 16 stolen motorbikes recovered.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The city police arrested six members of a motorcycle theft ring and recovered 16 stolen bikes from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

The police were on a hunt for another six members of the gang, including a workshop owner and four public servants.

Station House Officer (SHO) of City Police, Rashid Habib Masoodi in a media briefing said that the suspects who had been stealing motorcycles from different neighborhoods of Muzaffarabad would either sell them in Neelum valley, Hattian Bala, Rawalakot and Haveli districts or get them dismantled with the help of a local workshop owner to sell their parts.

An eight-member police team, led by SI Mubashar Hameed, employed all professional and technical investigation skills to trace the thieves and succeeded in arresting six of them, identified as Raja Dilshad Gohar and Muhammad Ikram from Neelum district, Raja Nabeel, Talish Hussain and Syed Mahmood Hussain from district Muzaffarabad and Yousuf Kazmi from district Jhelum valley, he added.

The police were contacting the owners of the 16 motorbikes they had recovered from the suspects along with some parts of some stolen two-wheelers, he said.

He said that police were also hunting for the other suspects, identified as Danial Qureshi, Raja Muzammil Kaleem, Raja Tauseef and his namesake from another village, Syed Majid Shah and Raja Ali Sarfraz.

Four of them were public servants and one was a workshop owner who would purchase the stolen bikes and sell their parts in the local market after dismantlingthe same, he said.

The SHO urged people to properly lock their motorcycles after parking them at any open space and also duly check the documents of the bikes offered by anyone for sale to save them from any trouble.

