6 More Die Of COVID As Positivity Ratio Drops

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:43 PM

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 6 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 106 persons contacted the virus in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday

With six more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 5704 while decline in the fresh cases has dropped the total number of active Corona cases to 2785. 9689 tests were conducted in the province out of which 108 have proved positive for Corona.

During the same period 240 patients have also been recovered from the disease reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 168751.

