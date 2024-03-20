Open Menu

63 Arrested On Profiteering, Fine Imposed On 248 Shopkeepers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Lahore district administration, under the leadership of DC Rafia Haider, continues its relentless efforts to maintain fair pricing and uphold quality standards in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Lahore district administration, under the leadership of DC Rafia Haider, continues its relentless efforts to maintain fair pricing and uphold quality standards in the city.

In the past 24 hours, the Price Control Magistrates conducted inspections at 2670 locations, imposing penalties on 248 shopkeepers for violating laws. Additionally, 78 individuals were booked for illegal profiteering, with 63 arrests made.

Throughout the previous month, a total of 39,305 inspections were carried out, resulting in penalties for 4037 individuals. Cases of hoarding were addressed, with 1535 cases registered and 1084 individuals were apprehended.

Moreover, stability has been observed in the prices of essential items such as rice, chickpeas, lentils, and gram flour. Prices of milk, mutton, beef, and tomatoes remained stable, while a decrease was noted in the price of chicken.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehsil, Rana Nadeem, conducted inspections at 73 locations, underscoring the commitment of all Assistant Commissioners to daily field operations.

Ensuring affordable commodities in regular markets and special Ramadan bazaars remains a top priority. Stringent action is being taken against those involved in illegal profiteering and selling substandard items. Furthermore, measures are in place to prevent artificial shortages.

In line with the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, provisions at discounted rates continue in Ramadan bazaars. Lahore district administration assures the public of its unwavering dedication to fair pricing and quality assurance, urging cooperation and vigilance from citizens to combat any instances of profiteering or substandard practices.

