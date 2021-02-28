68 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Another 68 people infected by COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, 693 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period.

He said that 8,605 corona patients had recovered so far while 479 lost their lives to coronavirus in the district since the pandemic outbreak.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 142 patients, including 70 confirmed ones, were under treatment at theAllied Hospital while 37, including 9 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.