69 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) District Health Authority (DHA) had sealed 69 premises and lodged 56 First Information Reports (FIRs) on violations of anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from January 1 to date.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood while giving the details here Saturday said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments had issued tickets to 129 and a fine of Rs 238,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2024.

Dr Sajjad informed that around four confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was two in 2022 and 2023 during the period.

The health officer further stated that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 1,372,873 houses and larvae were detected at 3,080 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 732 spots while inspecting 361,501 places.

He said that anti-dengue surveillance had been expedited to control the growth of larvae while the spray was being carried out at places that were vulnerable to mosquito breeding. Anti-dengue SOPs were being followed strictly and data was being upgraded on the dashboard regularly, he added.