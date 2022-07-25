6th Space Summer School opens at Institute of Space Technology

The week-long 6th Space Summer School (SSS) under the auspices of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) opened here at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The week-long 6th Space Summer School (SSS) under the auspices of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) opened here at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) on Monday.

NCGSA Chairman Dr Najam Abbas Naqvi was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the space summer school organized by the the Space education Research Lab, the partner lab of NCGSA, which would continue till July 29, a press release said.

The SSS is a specialized annual programme designed specifically to engage and consequently spark an interest in the young generation towards the rapidly growing and promising field of space science, technology and its applications.

Since its inception in 2017, SSS has engaged more than 1000 students from different parts of Pakistan, familiarizing and equipping the young space enthusiasts with the latest trends, technologies and research breakthroughs in the space sector and enlightening them with the applications of space technology directly contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

SSS 2022 encapsulates a vast spectrum of space knowledge focusing the regional and global perspective under 6 exploration tracks.

The voyage of space knowledge begins from earth and accelerates towards wonders of deep space, covering the tracks of atmosphere, aviation, rocketry, satellite technology, and astronomy & astrophysics.

The school has been joined by over 110 students from 45 different institutions of Pakistan. Fulling the envisioned mission of UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 5: Gender Equality, the school has an amalgamation of over 60 male, and more than 40 female participants joining from both, public and private schools.

Targeted towards the students of Grade 5�12 in two categories: Abecedarian (Grade 5th-8th) and Virtuoso (Grade 9th-12th), Space Summer School 2022 invigorates the participants with a lifetime learning experience and a unique educational exposure through interactive lectures, hands-on activities, workshops, technology demonstrations and webinars delivered by subject matter experts.

The school also features a navigation scavenger hunt, career counselling session, and astronomy observation night through the largest publicly owned telescope at IST.