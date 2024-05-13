7 Hospitalized After Taking Toxic Food
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Seven people of a family were hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of City Sammundri police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Seven people of a family were hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of City Sammundri police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that Muhammad Latif of Chak No.466-GB Odan Wali Basti and his family took home-cooked food but it was toxic.
As a result, Muhammad Latif (50), his wife Safia Bibi (50), sons Shafiq (25), Babar Latif (22), daughters Sumera (18), Samia (16) and niece Sumaira Ramzan (20) fell ill and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing first aid. The condition of all victims is stated out of danger in the hospital, he added.
Recent Stories
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center13 minutes ago
-
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder13 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment17 minutes ago
-
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad17 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly22 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors22 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting28 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2028 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens28 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman14 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake beverages, seizes 1,100 Liters14 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 948 encroachments last week14 minutes ago