7 hospitalized after taking toxic food

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Seven people of a family were hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of City Sammundri police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that Muhammad Latif of Chak No.466-GB Odan Wali Basti and his family took home-cooked food but it was toxic.

As a result, Muhammad Latif (50), his wife Safia Bibi (50), sons Shafiq (25), Babar Latif (22), daughters Sumera (18), Samia (16) and niece Sumaira Ramzan (20) fell ill and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing first aid. The condition of all victims is stated out of danger in the hospital, he added.