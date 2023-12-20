Open Menu

7 Illegal Housing Societies Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

7 illegal housing societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The offices of seven illegal housing societies were sealed, here on Wednesday.

An enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during inspection of legal status, sealed the offices of housing societies and forward challan against developers to the relevant court.

The societies which faced action included Fatima Garden, Saroya City, Madina Valley, Umar Street, Grand City, Gulistan Bahoo, Additional locality of Chak No 219-RB.

The boundary wall and other structure were demolished by the teams.

