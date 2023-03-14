7, including 6 kids fell unconscious after consuming poisonous food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Seven persons including six children and one woman fell unconscious after taking drugged eatables in different incidents, one in Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, a family resident of Taunsa consumed the drink "Lassi" and fell unconscious which was stated to be poisonous.

Two females, Saira Bibi, wife of Riaz Hussain and Amina Bibi, daughter of Riaz Hussain became conscious. Rescue 1122 shifted the unconscious person to the nearby hospital.

Similarly, five kids of another family resident of Basti Gadara Jehan Pur also consumed poisonous food. They also underwent stomach complications and started vomiting. The kids are identified as Muhammad Ishfaq, Dua, Nafees, Younis, and Umair. Rescue 1122 shifted the kids to tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoe. According to doctors, the kids are stated to be stable.