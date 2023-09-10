731 power pilferers booked in Vehari

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have registered cases against 731 power pilferers across the district including 229 in Burewala Circle from January to September 10.

According to details, the police department has also accelerated operations during the ongoing crackdown against power pilferers across the country.

More than 40 pending cases of electricity theft have also been registered in seven different police stations of Burewala Circle.