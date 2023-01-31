74 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 74 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official told on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 74 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official told on Tuesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanied by task force, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 82,606 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against three of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.