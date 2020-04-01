79 criminals arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 79 criminals including 45 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district during past 24 hours.

As many as 10 persons were also arrested for possessing illicit weapons.

The police recovered 8 pistols, a rifle and a gun from their possession.

The police nabbed 11 kite sellers along with 55 spools of twine.

The police also claimed to have arrested 13 drug traffickers and recovered 13.640 kg hashish, 2.4 kg Heroin and 61 liter liquor from their possession during the same period.