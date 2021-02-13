7Th Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman- 2021 - The Mega Event Of Pakistan Navy Commences With Flags Hoisting Ceremony

An impressive and colorful Flags Hoisting Ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, to formally commence the proceedings of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021) An impressive and colorful Flags Hoisting Ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, to formally commence the proceedings of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21. A large number of senior military representatives from participating countries, observers, diplomats and Pakistan Navy officials attended the ceremony. The opening of the Exercise was marked with simultaneous hoisting of Flags of all the participating nations of AMAN-21.

The Message of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was read during the ceremony. In his message, the Naval Chief warmly welcomed the participants of Exercise AMAN-21, the 7th edition of Pakistan Navy’s AMAN initiative. The Admiral underlined that the AMAN Exercise will provide a medium to develop doctrinal synergy to tackle maritime security challenges and to enhance interoperability amongst navies at different pedestals of the technological prowess to come together and secure a sustainable maritime environment. The Naval Chief in his message also highlighted Pakistan Navy's initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) to fulfill international obligations beside protection of national interests in the Indian Ocean Region and emphasized that the camaraderie generated herein will continue to grow and bring us even closer to the cherished goals of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity through collaborative efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf warmly welcomed all the participants and thanked them for their enthusiastic participation in the Exercise.

He sought their cooperation in achieving the Exercise objectives and hoped that the Exercise would prove mutually rewarding for all. While highlighting the importance of the Exercise in enhancing interoperability between the navies, Commander Pakistan Fleet praised the participating countries for their support towards Pakistan's quest for peace and order at sea. He also acknowledged the flags of participating countries from across the globe fluttering together as an embodiment of the Exercise motto, 'Together for Peace'.

AMAN-21, the 7th Exercise of the AMAN series is being held from 11-16 February 2021. The exercise is one of the mega events of Pakistan Navy held biennially to signify the commitment towards making seas safer for positive human activities while inviting regional and extra-regional navies. This year the AMAN Exercise is being attended by up to 45 countries with their ships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

Besides, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), under the auspices of Pakistan Navy, is holding International Maritime Conference (IMC-21) from 13 to 15 February 2021. International Maritime Conference would cover the thoughts of distinguished International and National scholars on the theme of “Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region”.