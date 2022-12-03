8 criminals held; weapons, hashish recovered

Dera police during various operations, arrested eight criminals, recovered weapons and narcotics, and separate cases registered against the accused

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Dera police during various operations, arrested eight criminals, recovered weapons and narcotics, and separate cases registered against the accused.

According to the details, SHO Paharpur police station Zafar Abbas, during the search operation, arrested accused Saifur Rehman, son of Gul Khan resident of Hathala, and recovered 510 grams of hashish from his possession.

SHO City police station Khanzada Khan with police team arrested one accused and recovered 295 grams of ice from him. SHO Police Station Kurai with police team recovered 245 grams of hashish from the accused Ibrahim son of Hameedullah resident of Jor Khel Lucky Marwat.

Meanwhile Cantt police SHO Gul Sher Khan, during patrolling with the police team arrested the accused Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Rustam resident of Khairabad Colony and recovered 168 grams of heroin from his possession.

Police Station Paroa SHO Rafiq Khan with the police team, during the search and strike operation, arrested four persons and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore, 05 cartridges, 01 repeater of 12 bores, and 04 cartridges. Police registered separate cases in various police stations against all arrested persons.