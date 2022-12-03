UrduPoint.com

8 Criminals Held; Weapons, Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 07:40 PM

8 criminals held; weapons, hashish recovered

Dera police during various operations, arrested eight criminals, recovered weapons and narcotics, and separate cases registered against the accused

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Dera police during various operations, arrested eight criminals, recovered weapons and narcotics, and separate cases registered against the accused.

According to the details, SHO Paharpur police station Zafar Abbas, during the search operation, arrested accused Saifur Rehman, son of Gul Khan resident of Hathala, and recovered 510 grams of hashish from his possession.

SHO City police station Khanzada Khan with police team arrested one accused and recovered 295 grams of ice from him. SHO Police Station Kurai with police team recovered 245 grams of hashish from the accused Ibrahim son of Hameedullah resident of Jor Khel Lucky Marwat.

Meanwhile Cantt police SHO Gul Sher Khan, during patrolling with the police team arrested the accused Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Rustam resident of Khairabad Colony and recovered 168 grams of heroin from his possession.

Police Station Paroa SHO Rafiq Khan with the police team, during the search and strike operation, arrested four persons and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore, 05 cartridges, 01 repeater of 12 bores, and 04 cartridges. Police registered separate cases in various police stations against all arrested persons.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan 499-7 as England keep hopes alive for vic ..

Pakistan 499-7 as England keep hopes alive for victory

57 minutes ago
 Italian Gov't May Request Eni to Manage Lukoil's O ..

Italian Gov't May Request Eni to Manage Lukoil's Oil Refinery in Sicily - Minist ..

57 minutes ago
 Five scholars receive PhD degrees

Five scholars receive PhD degrees

57 minutes ago
 US Intercepts Boat With Over 50 Tonnes of Munition ..

US Intercepts Boat With Over 50 Tonnes of Munitions, Rocket Fuel in Gulf of Oman ..

1 hour ago
 Zimmerman recalled for US, Netherlands unchanged f ..

Zimmerman recalled for US, Netherlands unchanged for World Cup last-16 match

1 hour ago
 Netherlands v United States World Cup line-ups

Netherlands v United States World Cup line-ups

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.