Open Menu

9 Persons Die As Roof Of 3-storey Building Collapsed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:40 AM

9 persons die as roof of 3-storey building collapsed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Nine persons died while other two sustained serious injuries as roof of a three storey building collapsed and the debris also fell down to an adjacent home at Mohalla Jawadian near Haram Gate.

According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah, the Rescue 1122 received a call about the mishap at 03:33. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and started rescue operation.

According to initial reports, seven persons of a family whose house came under the debris were found dead.

Similarly, another two persons, who owned the collapsed building also died in the mishap. Two seriously injured persons were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, said Dr Kaleem Ullah.

The deceased were identified as Danish (15), Faheem Abbas (40), Ameer Ali (12), Waseem (14), Sanoobar (40), Bukhtawar Ameen (18) and Komal (13). Similarly, Waqar and Mussarat Bibi sustained serious injuries and shifted to hospital.

Local police was investigating the incident.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died SITE Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

9 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

9 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

9 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

9 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

9 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

9 hours ago
PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

9 hours ago
 Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

9 hours ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

9 hours ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

9 hours ago
 Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high

9 hours ago
 Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen ite ..

Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen items

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan