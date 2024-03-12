9 Persons Die As Roof Of 3-storey Building Collapsed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Nine persons died while other two sustained serious injuries as roof of a three storey building collapsed and the debris also fell down to an adjacent home at Mohalla Jawadian near Haram Gate.
According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah, the Rescue 1122 received a call about the mishap at 03:33. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and started rescue operation.
According to initial reports, seven persons of a family whose house came under the debris were found dead.
Similarly, another two persons, who owned the collapsed building also died in the mishap. Two seriously injured persons were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, said Dr Kaleem Ullah.
The deceased were identified as Danish (15), Faheem Abbas (40), Ameer Ali (12), Waseem (14), Sanoobar (40), Bukhtawar Ameen (18) and Komal (13). Similarly, Waqar and Mussarat Bibi sustained serious injuries and shifted to hospital.
Local police was investigating the incident.
Further investigation was underway.
